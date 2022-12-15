Miami Dolphins: 3 potential adjustments for Mike McDaniel’s offense
By Matt Serniak
It’s been a slightly panicky few days since the Miami Dolphins got put in a box by the Chargers on Sunday night football. Slightly panicky because I don’t think, as a fan base, we’re at full-blown crushing the panic button yet, but a complete beat down at the hands of the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night football might just do it.
Two weeks ago, the Miami Dolphins were getting seriously talked about being a Super Bowl team. Now they’re getting talked about as a team that can possibly miss the playoffs. Life comes at you fast right?
Losing to San Francisco wasn’t the worst loss ever. They’re an NFC team. But getting put in a vice grip by the LA Chargers, well, that one is making us feel sick.
The biggest issue coming from the Chargers game was that Mike McDaniel and his offense got put in a full nelson and they never got out of it.
It’s like when Batman went looking for Bane. The Miami Dolphins wanted all this respect and primetime games. They were given what they were asking for. They were given what they think they earned. Then, they got that primetime game, and the Chargers broke their back as Bane did to Batman.
The Chargers clogged up the middle of the field which is the area of the field the Dolphins, McDaniel, and Tua want to attack and have been attacking all season. When they did that, the Dolphins didn’t have a counter, there was no plan B.
If you watched any shows on the networks going over the game, everyone said exactly what I just said. It was obvious when it was happening in live time during the game. So let’s not act like you need to be a genius or even be a coach in the building to point that out.
Now, will the Miami Dolphins be like Bruce Wayne and train even stronger in an ancient prison, come back and take out his enemy? That remains to be seen. They have another primetime game this week, up in Buffalo, where we know the weather will be in Buffalo’s favor. To move the ball, I really think McDaniel has to change up his offense a little bit.
I’m not saying it has to be a wholesale change, but he needs to let Tua know that there are some areas of the field where it might be better to get the ball too.
Also, before I get into the list, let’s understand that I’m not coming up with anything that any eight-year-old or any person on the networks hasn’t, probably, already pointed out. I’m not a sorcerer.