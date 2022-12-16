Will the Miami Dolphins be up for the test in the elements?
We are getting closer and closer to the big matchup on Saturday night when the Miami Dolphins hit the road for the third straight game and travel to take on the Buffalo Bills. As if going on the road was already hard enough, it looks like it will be even harder for the Dolphins to get the job done.
Many recent reports have came out and are expecting a decent amount of snow for the game in Buffalo. But it is not nearly enough to move the game like the NFL was forced to move the Bills-Browns last month due to the Buffalo snow.
This time around, it will mainly be just some lake effect snow and wind. Most reports are expecting there to be about 7-9 inches of snow on the ground by Saturday night. While it is not ideal conditions, it is still much better than expecting a foot or more of snow.
The Dolphins are coming off of two straight losses in which they underperformed. And as much as Dolphins fans want to be excited for the big game on Saturday night, it may be hard for some as Tua Tagovailoa does not have a very good history in the cold or snow.
Back in 2020 in Tagovailoa’s rookie season, the Dolphins needed a win on the road in Buffalo to make the playoffs and they got blown out. In 2021, the Dolphins needed a win on the road in Tennessee for a similar situation but it was the same outcome.
The past two years late in December haven’t been kind to Tua or the Dolphins, but it will be very interesting to see if this is the week to change that. If there was anyone to help do it, it would be Mike McDaniel who is clearly ready for this week’s matchup.
The Dolphins did at least blast the a/c all the way up at practice to help prepare for the game. But even that is not the same as what the actual elements will be like. No matter what, if you’re a big football fan you are going to want to tune into this must-watch snow game.