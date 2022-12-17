Miami Dolphins are back despite last second loss to the Bills
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins dropped to 8-6 with a loss to the Bills on Saturday night, their third in a row but this wasn’t a loss like the last two weeks.
Overall, the Dolphins played well almost the entire game but in the end, the Bills did enough to win and the Dolphins couldn’t get a play offensively to put the game away and the defense couldn’t get a stop. Buffalo won on a last second field goal.
The win secures a playoff birth for the Bills while the Dolphins will remain, for now, in the 6th seed of the AFC playoff chase.
Miami played hard from the opening drives and had it not been for two dropped passes in the end zone, this game could have looked a lot different.
The Dolphins contained Josh Allen in the 2nd half but gave up a 44-yard designed run that led to what would be a tying touchdown.
One of the biggest questions entering the game was whether or not the Dolphins would show up and they did. 29 points against a very good defense simply wasn’t enough, they needed 32.
Tua Tagovailoa looked nothing like the quarterback he has the past two weeks and the offense was successful running the ball. Tua finished the game 17/30 for 234 yards and two touchdowns but the offensive star was Raheem Mostert who ran 17 times for 136 yards including a 67-yard “Beast Mode” style run.
Jaylen Waddle finished with 114 yards and a score on 3 catches while Tyreek Hill had another off day with 9 catches for 69 but he added a touchdown as well.
Defensively, Zach Sieler, Christian Wilkins, and Jaelan Phillips continued their incredible defensive play that was highlighted by a Phillips strip-sack fumble recovery by Wilkins. Sieler also had a sack. In the secondary, Kader Kohou finished the game with 7 tackles.
Miami needed to play really good to win today’s game and it was in their hands. Dropped passes, including two in the end zone as well as some odd play calling by Mike McDaniels was too much to overcome but it was a great game even though they lost. Miami has something to take home next week against the Packers as they look to end a three game skid and secure a postseason birth.