What to like and dislike from Miami Dolphins loss to Bills
Is there such a thing as a “good loss”? If so, the Miami Dolphins narrow 32-29 defeat to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday would fit the bill.
Yes, the Buffalo offense played about as good of a game as it’s played all season. The Bills accounted for 446 yards of total offense and averaged 6.3 yards per play. They averaged seven yards per pass and 5.2 yards per run and went 5-for-5 scoring when in the red zone (four touchdowns and the game-winning field goal).
All that considered, many came away impressed with Miami. After two less-than-stellar performances on the road, the offense rounded back into shape. Miami didn’t fold under the cold and snowy conditions like many expected. To look at the bigger picture, the Dolphins are still in the playoff race thanks to the two other AFC east teams behind them in the standings (the New York Jets and the New England Patriots) both losing close games Sunday. If the season ended today, Miami would be the last team in with the No. 7 seed.
Looking ahead, the tough portion of the schedule is over and what’s left is a Christmas Day home game against the lackluster Green Bay Packers and two division games against the Patriots on the road and the Jets at home to close the season.
Not to get into “moral victory” territory, but there were plenty of positives from Saturday. There were plenty of negatives, too. Here’s what to like and dislike from Miami’s Week 15 loss to Buffalo.