Here’s some offensive ideas I’d love to see the Miami Dolphins start doing
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins offense was much more balanced on Saturday night against the Bills. Finally, Mike McDaniel put the air-raid offense aside and went with the ground and pound approach. Well, he did it for the about a half and never on 3rd and short but that’s a completely different matter.
What it showed was that the run game czar which he was dubbed in San Francisco(yes I know run game guru was what was used most often but I’m a big fan of the word czar so we’re going with that) can actually put together a running game that actually works if has to. And it wasn’t against a bottom-feeder of a run defense like Chargers were. It was against one of top run defenses in the league in the Bills.
Tua and the passing game still had their moments where they showed that they can still get things done after taking a one game hiatus.
Still, I think there are some things that can be done on offense that will make it hum even more. Little, subtle things that I think will loosen up defenses even more, giving them even more to think about on every play.
These ideas are strictly that. Just some thoughts I had that I would love to see tried just to see if there is anything there that can be used more. If they don’t work out, no biggie. I really don’t think that if these ideas were to fall flat on their face that it would mean a loss. It would probably mean an incompletion or no gain. So why not give them a shot? Exactly, they wouldn’t affect things at all. Make sure one of you get this to McDaniel’s desk pronto.