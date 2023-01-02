3 things learned in the Miami Dolphins soul shattering loss to the Patriots
By Matt Serniak
I’m pretty sure I used the phrase soul-crushing in a headline for one of my Miami Dolphins recap-style articles after a loss this year. There’s plenty of other phrases I could have used but you can only fit so much in the headline. I went with soul-shattering because my soul does in fact feel like it has been smashed to pieces.
The Miami Dolphins went out there, suffering loads of casualties some of which aren’t meshing with Mike McDaniel from the sounds of it suffered more injuries throughout the game, and got beaten by a bad New England Patriots team. The injuries part of it I don’t care about. Everyone has injuries and I think it’s lame as all hell to start complaining and comparing injuries to other teams like we’re comparing trophy fish(which the Dolphins are not). I see teams every week win games with injuries even at the QB position.
This franchise did it again to us. This time they really turned the knife a few extra times by going 8-3 and making us feel like the curse of this team was finally shelved. But in classic Miami Dolphins fashion, they did what they do best and that’s making disappointing the fanbase an art form.
With the playoffs laid out in front of them, especially when you take into account that the Jets lost to Seattle, all the Miami Dolphins had to do was win a game versus a team that is God-awful. Instead, the Dolphins trotted out a lifeless quarterback who needs to never play in this league ever again.
With the playoffs for the taking, Mike McDaniel still went back to his dumbass well of throwing all the time even when Skylar Thompson came in the game. I just don’t get it.
We, sadly, learned typical lessons that we end up learning every year. It just genuinely hurts more because 5 games ago this team was tied for 1st in the AFC. The collapse they have put on over that time is potentially the worst in the Miami Dolphins’ history. And amazingly, this team still has a chance to make the playoffs. What a sentence that was to write.
Sorry, if it sounds at times like I’m getting ranty. I’m a bit emotional about thinking about this team and the anguish they have caused me yet again and for the anguish, I will allow them to cause me in the future.