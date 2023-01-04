Miami Dolphins Chris Grier far more to blame than McDaniel
By Brian Miller
Injuries are a real thing for Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins.
All teams, as the saying goes, deals with injuries. For the Dolphins, the injuries have been amazingly bad.
Miami has not had a fully healthy secondary at all this year. They never got Byron Jones back, have had Xavien Howard out, lost Trill Williams before the season started, have been without Terron Armstead, Liam Eichenberg, Nik Needham, Emmanuel Ogbah, Brandon Jones, and the list goes on.
Add into that equation Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater, and yes, Skylar Thompson and it is a recipe for failure. For McDaniel, in some regards, it is amazing he was able to get eight wins.
Should McDaniel be held accountable for the injuries? That’s a question that Ross will weigh upon when the season is over. It’s easy to say that he shouldn’t be, the Dolphins had a lot of injuries but realistically, other teams have as well.
McDaniel is an easy scapegoat. He is a first year head coach and the team wasn’t able to rally around him but I don’t see this as being his fault entirely.
First year head coaches make mistakes and McDaniel has made his share of them. His offense is not a system designed for just any quarterback as we have seen but if we look at what he has had to work with, outside of Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, how much of the roster is his?