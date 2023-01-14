How the Miami Dolphins can slow down Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills
Whether or not the Miami Dolphins can upset the Buffalo Bills falls solely on the Dolphins defense and their ability to stop Josh Allen and the Bills.
This defense has put together back to back strong performances. They will have to put together another big performance this week for the Dolphins to have a chance.
Let us look back at the victory over the Bills in week three.
The Dolphins’ defense was on the field for 40 minutes, yet they only allowed 19 points. How did they do that? How did they limit such an explosive offense?
I believe that the keys to this game lie in the midst of that game.
The first and most important thing that the Dolphins’ defense did in that game was they won the turnover battle.
With a rookie quarterback leading the way for the offense it is absolutely imperative that the Dolphins can get him extra possessions. Preferably, we want those to result in good field position.
The Dolphins have to get after Josh Allen with the front four. They have to make him feel like he has to make a big play, then he will be more likely to throw an interception.
The most important part of that paragraph was the first sentence. “Get after Josh Allen with the front four.” Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the league when he is blitzed. We have seen that both times that the Dolphins have played the Bills this year.
Bradley Chubb and Jaelen Phillips have to get after Allen. I know that Josh Boyer likes to blitz and bring guys down into the box. You can not do that against Allen though. He tears blitzes apart.
I know Boyer wants to blitz, but if he does it will spell disaster.
The most important thing that the Dolphins’ defense did against the Bills in that first matchup was the defense they played in the red zone. The Bills made four trips to the red zone in that game and they scored a touchdown on two, kicked a field goal on one, and missed a field goal on another.
The Dolphins need a similar result on Sunday to stay in the game. If the Dolphins give up four touchdowns then their chances of winning this game decreases dramatically.
That is ultimately where this game lies. When the Bills make mistakes and put the ball in harms way the Dolphins have to come up with the ball. When the Bills get into the red zone the Dolphins have to hold them to field goals.
If the Dolphins do these two things, then they will put themselves in a position to win the game.