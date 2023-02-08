3 players the Miami Dolphins could send to Brian Flores in Minnesota
By Brian Miller
Former Miami Dolphins head coach, Brian Flores, has landed with the Minnesota Vikings as their new defensive coordinator. Miami should trade with them.
Miami doesn’t have a lot of players that carry high-end draft value but they do have players that Brian Flores might want to anchor his new defense with the Vikings. Chris Grier should be on the phone with Vikings management about potential trades for a few of their players.
After a quick exit from the playoffs, the Vikings parted ways with Ed Donatell and have been searching for a DC since. Flores, who served as a linebacker and assistant DC in Pittsburgh last season was rumored to be a favorite for the Arizona Cardinals head coaching job.
Flores interviewed for the job in Arizona and reportedly was supposed to interview again for the job. The Cardinals are still looking for a head coach that will pair with Kyler Murray for the next few years, Brian Flores has his new team.
Flores inherits a defense that isn’t flowing with a lot of young talent on top. Defensively the Vikings could have and should have been better last year. They were not. Was Donatell just a scapegoat for the offensive failures or was it simply time to move on?
One thing is for certain, Flores will have his work cut out for him and he will need players who know how he operates. Here are three that the Dolphins could send north.