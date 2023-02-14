For Miami Dolphins, Byron Jones is the key to free agency CBs
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins could enter free agency needing a standout cornerback or they could enter needing little at all. Depends on Byron Jones.
Byron Jones missed all of the 2022 season and those reasons are between him and the team. When he was out, he was clearly missed especially given the injuries suffered by the rest of the CB unit as well as Xavien Howard.
To say the Dolphins’ secondary was decimated by injury would be an understatement. Jones, Nik Needham, and Trill Williams all missed the entire season. Howard missed games. Miami’s secondary was reduced to undrafted players and journeyman free agents.
Entering the 2023 season the Dolphins will need to address the position but at what level is the question?
If Miami looks to replace Jones they will need to find a starting caliber corner either from the free agent market or risk finding one in the draft. They could go into the season hoping that one of either Needham or Williams can carry the load. They could depend on guys like Keion Crossen and Kader Kohou. While they contributed and played well, they are not ready yet and still need to develop.
On the other hand, if Jones is part of the plan for 2023, the CB unit becomes something far fewer needs to address. Miami could wait until the draft and take a mid-round corner. They can continue the development of Williams, Kohou, and Needham.
Miami’s options are player dependent and that player is, unfortunately, a guy that we do not fully know enough about in regard to his situation with the team. Luckily, we don’t have to know. Jones’ problems are between him and the Dolphins and we will know by the time free agency rolls around if Jones is part of the team’s 2023 plans or if they intend to replace him but either way, expect him to be a big reason why Miami does or doesn’t hit the market looking for level one corner help.