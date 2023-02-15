Vic Fangio officially part of the Miami Dolphins team announces
By Brian Miller
The wait for a new Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator has come to an end with the announcement that Vic Fangio has joined the team.
The Dolphins announced a short while ago on social media that Fangio is now a member of the coaching staff, their new DC at that.
Fangio brings a lot of experience to the position and is the first experienced first-year defensive coordinator in Miami since Mike Nolan held the job.
The wait was much longer than expected for the tastes and likings of Dolphins fans. Fangio agreed to a contract to advise the Eagles for two weeks heading into the Super Bowl but with the end of the game on Sunday, Fangio was free to sign his contract.
Fangio will inherit a defense with high-end talent that includes a plethora of young guys that he can shape and mold over the next few seasons. His two-high safety defense should do wonders for Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones.
One big question is how will Fangio approach the linebackers. Miami doesn’t have a great linebacker unit that fits into Fangio’s previous defenses but he will have Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb who is familiar with, and Emmanuel Ogbah who will return from IR. It is a good core of outside edge rushers who will compliment his system.
It was reported last year that Mike McDaniel wanted Fangio to run his defense but he took the request from Dolphins executives to roll with Josh Boyer. Boyer was unable to produce a top-10 defensive unit but his team stepped up when needed. Miami will not likely play too many cover-zero schemes as Fangio likes his corners to play differently on the outside.
No matter, the deal for Fangio is done and signed and now the only remaining questions is who will Fangio bring to help him coach and what coaches currently on the staff could be released from their contracts. We should know soon enough.