Miami Dolphins impending free agents: Who to keep and who to let go
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have 28 impending free agents and not all of them will come back but which players should get a contract offer?
According to Spotrac.com, the Dolphins have a lot of work to do between now and the start of free agency on March 15th. Contracts will be offered, signed, and decisions on players will be made in the coming weeks.
Between now and the start of free agency, the Dolphins will hit the NFL Combine and research the incoming draft class with an eye on adding to their roster which will inevitably put some of their current FAs back on the street in early September.
Miami, like all NFL teams, will carry 90 players on the roster during the off-season before trimming to 53 in September.
Of the 28 impending free agents, only three are restricted. The entirety of the rest is all unrestricted players.
Chris Grier, Mike McDaniel, and Brandon Shore will need to work out new contracts and offers to the players. The question is who should they sign and who should they let hit the market. Here is a look at all 28 impending free agents.
Restricted class of 2023
Salvon Ahmed – Ahmed is a restricted free agent which actually would bode well for him returning. The Dolphins have no running backs under contract for 2023 yet and if Miami does not re-sign either Jeff Wilson or Raheem Mostert, Ahmed will likely be brought back on a one-year deal.
Elijah Campbell – With all the injuries to the secondary last season, the Dolphins are going to want to stay deep through the off-season and Campbell can provide depth at safety but he may be a player that gets an overall evaluation and final decision from Vic Fangio so while he is likely to return, there is no guarantee.
John Lovett – The FB spent the entire season on IR and never really got a chance to compete. It will cost Miami next to nothing to bring him back and add depth to camp.