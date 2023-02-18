Miami Dolphins need to extend Christian Wilkins before free agency
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins would be smart to get Christian Wilkins a long-term contract before the start of free agency this year.
When the Dolphins hit free agency, having some spending money will be needed. Wilkins will count $10 million against this year’s cap but if the Dolphins get him under a longer contract extension, they can reduce that number and lock up one of their best players on the roster.
Wilkins will play this year on the 5th year option but will hit free agency a year later in 2024 barring a franchise tag. That doesn’t make a lot of sense for the Dolphins.
The smart money is investing in one of the more productive members and leaders of the team.
Wilkins clearly loves the game of football and it shows every time he rushes on to the field to congratulate a player after a touchdown. He is more than just invested in the defense. That is the kind of player that doesn’t get a new contract and then relax. No, Wilkins seems more like the type of guy that will get a new deal and work harder.
Perhaps I am being biased. Wilkins was my top choice in the 2019 draft and when Miami passed on quarterbacks to take him, I was thrilled.
Now, it’s time to lock him up. The Dolphins will enter the 2024 off-season potentially without Wilkins, Zach Sieler, and Raekwon Davis under contract. Locking up one of the three now would make sense and if it isn’t Wilkins, then get Sieler under a new deal and work on Wilkins through the season.
Regardless, Wilkins should be a player that the Dolphins want to be a part of the future of the franchise.