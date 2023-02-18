Raheem Mostert has a hilarious story about Mike McDaniel and postseason meetings
By Josh Hill
Raheem Mostert and Mike McDaniel go way back, something that comes across in both their relationship on the field and off it.
Both were with the San Francisco 49ers together and Mostert followed McDaniel to Miami when the latter took the head coaching job with the Dolphins. The fact that McDaniel wanted Mostert with him for his new gig says a lot about the respect the two have for each other, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t immune to the occasional ribbing.
Mostert told a great story to Stacking The Box about how far McDaniel has come over the years and how the Cool Dad has gone corporate.
“Once the season ended, we had our exit interview and I went to his office after our last team meeting. He was like ‘Raheem I’m super busy, I’d love for you to schedule a meeting with my assistant so we can talk’,” Morstet said. “So in my head, I’m like okay I’ve been with this guy for six years and now that he has a head coaching job you want me to schedule meetings with you? I thought we had a better relationship.”
“So the day came that I actually had the meeting with him, and I went into his office and said after all of these years I’ve been with you and everything we’ve been through together, you made me schedule a meeting with your assistant, I thought we had a better relationship than that. And he was like ‘yeah I thought we did too’. So I said well next time I don’t need to schedule a meeting with you and he was like ‘yeah you might be right’,” Mostert said. “I was like man I can’t believe this, you made me really schedule an interview with you and he was just laughing about it.”
Mostert made sure to note how cool the moment was, highlighting how far both of them have come in their careers from where they started back in San Francisco.
McDaniel made waves not only as an offensive genius under Kyle Shanahan but as a guy who doesn’t fit the traditional mold of an Old School Football Guy. His laid back vibe is something that has made him a fan favorite at every stop, but it’s punctuated by how serious he is about producing good football and how deep his knowledge is about the game he loves.
That love clearly extends to his players, like Mostert, and it’s nice to hear that the vibes in Miami remain fantastic as McDaniel’s second season as head coach begins.
Mostert spoke on behalf of Tide and P&G Battle of the Paddles.