If Vic Fangio can’t fix Noah Igbinoghene for the Dolphins no one can
By Brian Miller
Noah Igbinoghene will not receive a 5th-year option picked up and if Vic Fangio can’t fix him, the Miami Dolphins will part ways.
Will Igbinoghene be a member of the Miami Dolphins in 2023? He is on the roster now but he has a new head coach he will need to impress and Fangio is not a coach who is easily impressed by his work ethic. He demands results.
Igbinoghene was part of one of the worst first-round drafts in Dolphin’s history. Taken with the third of three first-round draft picks, Chris Grier blew the Igbinoghene pick and he wasn’t anywhere near hitting on Austin Jackson. If not for Tua Tagovailoa, which is still a question given his health, the entire first round is a bust.
As for Igbinoghene, maybe year four is the year he gets the consistency down at this level. Last year he had a couple of good games and a game-winning interception against the Steelers but overall, he spent a lot of time inactive and the only reason it seems he was active, was due to the plethora of injuries to the secondary.
Miami can’t just wave their hand and get rid of him either. Igbinoghene will count $3.5 million against this year’s cap and releasing him would save the team a measely $536K against a $3 million dead money hit.
The fact is, Igbinoghene hasn’t lived up to a first-round draft pick and if we base this on production, he is performing more as a mid to late draft pick. He will be a free agent in 2024 and unless Vic Fangio can bring out a consistent contributor that makes plays, his career in Miami, should he make the roster this year, will be over.