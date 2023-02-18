Vic Fangio won’t watch tape on Miami Dolphins defenders
By Brian Miller
Vic Fangio will be introduced officially to the Miami Dolphins on Monday during a press conference but he has spoken with Miami’s podcaster.
Travis Wingfield got the first questions in for Vic Fangio in a series of videos the team posted on social media Friday. One of those segments talked about Fangio’s approach to evaluating his players.
Fangio admitted that he doesn’t spend a lot of time watching film of players playing in another system when he takes over a defense but instead, will judge them by what he sees in regards to fitting into what the team is trying to do. In other words, players have to pass his “eyeball test”.
The new DC also said that if Chris Grier asked him to evaluate a player for salary cap and roster reasons that he would, including a look at potential free agents, but again, his priority is seeing firsthand what players can and can’t do.
He says he “likes to form his own opinions and not focus on what might have been done in the past”.
Fangio also said that he spent his year away from football studying offenses and situations and even designing some new schemes that he is excited to try out and see if they work. This will be interesting for Dolphins fans who have high expectations for one of the most experienced coaching additions in more than a decade.
You can watch the interview with Travis Wingfield below. It’s a good introduction to who the new defensive coordinator is.