3 free agent corners who can replace Miami Dolphins Byron Jones
By Wesley Minke
One of the most exciting times of the year is coming soon around the corner, and that time is free agency. It gives Miami Dolphins fans the chance to dream of building a roster that seems so far out of reach.
Here we are, heading into the 2022 offseason, coming off of the first postseason birth in the last 6 seasons for the Miami Dolphins, and a few obvious holes to fix.
Today we are going to focus on the most important issue that lies ahead for the Miami Dolphins. That big issue right now seems to be cornerback. The bigger issue seems to be that they are paying a guy a lot of money who didn’t play at all last season and likely won’t return for this next one either.
That guy is Byron Jones.
If the Miami Dolphins cut him post-June they would save $13.6 million, alongside other moves that would open up more than enough money for some big-time landings in free agency.
However, there is no guessing what players will choose to do, what organizations will choose to do, or what hair-splitting decisions will have to be made.
With how close Miami was a year ago, I think it makes sense to assume they will push a lot of money to go after a few big names rather than fill depth roles.
So, here are 3 corners to watch as we head into free agency for the Miami Dolphins to try and sign.