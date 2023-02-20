3 free agent guards the Miami Dolphins need to go after
By Wesley Minke
The Miami Dolphins are at a point in time where this offense looks ready to compete with the best in the league. Except, there is one thing holding them back. The offensive line.
More specifically the left guard position, which seemed very fixable heading into the year, and at times had flashes of good play, however very inconsistent.
With Matt Applebaum out of the picture now, and new offensive line coach Butch Barry there seem to be connections around the league. However, many don’t like the move.
I think there still is a lot to be said about Austin Jackson potentially kicking back in to play left guard after Liam Eichenberg struggled mightily this season.
The Miami Dolphins would be silly to not go out and spend good money on a quality right tackle, or at least a high pick in this upcoming draft on one, but again I am not Chris Grier.
I like 3 of the 5 starters that are coming back next season, and I am extremely excited about the development of Connor Williams into his role as a center in the NFL.
However, I think there is a lot that can be said about his potential move back to left guard, and the Miami Dolphins maybe draft John Michael Schmitz, a highly touted center out of Minnesota.
The offseason is a very exciting time, and what better way to look at it than to find replacements for some of the worst parts of it? So here are 3 free agents that the Miami Dolphins should look to try and sign to play left guard.