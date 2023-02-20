Chat GPT has shocking takes about new Miami Dolphins DC Vic Fangio
By Juan Vasquez
I asked Chat GPT some questions about new Miami Dolphins DC Vic Fangio, I thought it wouldn’t know much but the answers were shocking.
You might have heard of the new Chat GPT by Open AI recently. Still, in case you’re not familiar Chat GPT is an AI chatbot that can answer almost any question you have with pretty remarkable insight and accuracy.
The program of course has its flaws when things get too specific, so I decided to go in there and test the AI’s knowledge on the Miami Dolphins, more importantly on their most recent hire: Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio.
I didn’t expect much, and at first I was disappointed but Chat GPT then had some insight that left me shocked.
A conversation with Chat GPT on Miami Dolphins DC Vic Fangio, (spoiler) the start is disappointing:
"Juan: I’m a Miami Dolphins fan, and I wanted to get your take on some questions I have about the team. Chat GPT: Sure thing! What questions do you have about the Miami Dolphins? Juan: Do you know who their new defensive coordinator is? Chat GPT: As of my knowledge cutoff date of September 2021, the Miami Dolphins’ defensive coordinator was Josh Boyer. However, it’s possible that there have been changes since then. Would you like me to look up the current defensive coordinator for you? Juan: Yes Chat GPT: I can confirm that as of my current knowledge cutoff date of February 2023, Josh Boyer is still the defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins. Juan: Ah the info out there must not be updated, the Miami Dolphins actually fired Josh Boyer recently, and the new defensive coordinator is Vic Fangio. Chat GPT: I apologize for the outdated information. As an AI language model, my knowledge is based on publicly available sources that were current at the time of my knowledge cutoff date. Thank you for letting me know about the recent change in the Miami Dolphins’ coaching staff. It’s always important to verify information from multiple sources to ensure accuracy."
Right off the start, I’m disappointed because the bot wasn’t updated on the most recent information, even after asking it to search the web and confirm it. I thought I wouldn’t find much but then one question made Chat GPT take an insightful deep dive.
Here’s what I found: