Miami Dolphins defensive review: Slow linebackers
The weakness of the Miami Dolphins defense this past season was without a doubt the lack of speed at the linebacker position. They are not necessarily bad at that position, but if they looked to upgrade at that position by signing Lavonte David I would not be upset.
The Dolphins defense runs a 3-4 base, so players like Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are listed as linebackers. However, they line up with their hand in the dirt and rush the passer, so I covered them in my last article when I looked at the defensive line’s performance from this last year.
In part two of this three part series where I am reviewing the Dolphins defense we are looking at the linebackers.
Jerome Baker and Elandon Roberts were the two starting inside linebackers for the Dolphins this past year. Duke Riley played a decent amount this year as well. Both Baker and Roberts both hit the 100 tackle mark this year, which is impressive. Especially when you consider the dominant play from Christian Wilkins this past year.
The most impressive thing we saw this year from Baker and Roberts was their durability. They both started every game for the Dolphins this past year. Linebacker is a physical position, so starting every game is extremely impressive.
Now, let us get to the issue with Baker and Roberts. Both are good in the run game. They fill holes nicely and were a large part of why the Dolphins gave up the fourth fewest rushing yards per game last year, but they struggle in pass coverage.
They lack speed.
The NFL is a league full of explosive run after the catch running backs and explosive tight ends. It is important to have safeties and linebackers who can at least hold their own in pass coverage. Baker and Roberts do not do that, especially Roberts.
Baker has had good games in coverage in the past, and he is definitely the more athletic of the two linebackers but he is not great. No matter how you cut it; it is obvious that the Dolphins need to upgrade at the linebacker position this offseason.
They could do that in free agency and try to sign Lavonte David, Devin Bush, or Tremaine Edmunds. The NFL Draft is an option as well. It is not a deep class at the linebacker position, but players like Drew Sanders out of Arkansas and Trenton Simpson out of Clemson are intriguing prospects.
Either way, I fully expect for Chris Grier to look to upgrade the linebacker position for the Dolphins this next season.