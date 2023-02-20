Miami Dolphins introduce Vic Fangio: Three things to listen for
By Scott Fisher
With the Miami Dolphins set to formally introduce new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio on Monday afternoon, fans around South Florida and beyond are on the edge of their seat with a ton of anticipation. While press conferences typically reveal very little on the surface, much can often be surmised from what coaches (and players) share with those listening. With the season still seven-plus months away, this is the closest we’ll get to visualizing Fangio’s plan for a defense that, paired with the team’s electric offense, could propel this team into contention.
So, what am I looking to hear (or not hear) from the new defensive play-caller?
Why did he choose Miami? Was it always Miami?
On January 29th, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Miami Dolphins had agreed to a deal with Fangio to become their new defensive coordinator. Except, competing reports over the next week or so made it seem like maybe they hadn’t – or worse, that he was interviewing with other spots he’d prefer.
Yet, here the team finds itself with Fangio locked in as their defensive coordinator. So, what gives? Was the initial report from Pelissero accurate? Did he initially have cold feet? Was he really hoping for the San Francisco job? Was he in a darkness retreat? Or was all of that just noise surrounding a truly done deal?
I hope that we learn a little bit about what the past three weeks have looked like for Fangio and why he chose to bring his talents to South Beach.
What players does he reference?
During his sitdown earlier this week with the Miami Dolphins’ own Travis Wingfield, coach Fangio shared that he didn’t want to have any preconceived notions about any of the players on the roster. He really emphasized wanting to get in here, do some coaching and form his own opinions.
He also said he watched film from home during his time away.
If I put both of those things together, one can safely assume that he has probably seen film on at least some of the players he’s about to coach. If true, which players stood out? The answer might come in the form of references he makes to players by name. While one can presume that Jevon Holland and Bradley Chubb will flourish in this system, what players does Fangio think will show up nicely?
This is also where you may hear comparisons to former players of his – which could be noteworthy if any are set to become free agents this off-season.
What changes can we expect?
I recently wrote an article about offseason catastrophes the Miami Dolphins must avoid, in which I discuss the need to add depth to the cornerback room. Beyond corner, which is an area I personally expect the team to work on this offseason, what other personnel changes does Fangio expect?
I’d also love to know a little bit more about these coverages he’s developed during his time away and maybe even a bit of detail about his defensive and coaching philosophy. How does he teach? What does he look for in assistants?
I’m truly interested to hear from coach Fangio for the first time – and I’m confident that if you are reading this article you are, too.
I'm truly interested to hear from coach Fangio for the first time – and I'm confident that if you are reading this article you are, too.