3 Free Agents Dolphins Should Sign to Increase Super Bowl Odds
No matter what your expectations were for the Miami Dolphins last season, it’s hard to say that they didn’t at least meet them considering the circumstances.
Miami showed its potential when it was 8-3 over halfway through the season, but injuries to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa derailed the run (even though the Dolphins still almost beat the Bills!). Oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook indicate they don’t expect a big step forward for Miami, even with a healthy Tua and a full offseason ahead.
If you want to take advantage of people sleeping on Miami this season, you’ll want to utilize this limited-time promotion from FanDuel Sportsbook: a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000!
FanDuel Sportsbook Promo
This offer is only available for new users and it won’t be around long, so you should act fast now.
All you have to do is sign up for FanDuel using this link, verify your identity, and deposit at least $10. Then all that’s left is for you to decide what you want to use your risk-free wager on.
You could use this opportunity on anything, from the NBA and NHL regular seasons, a March Madness winner, or even a futures bet on the Dolphins.
No matter what you wager on, you will be FULLY INSURED. That means if you lose, you’ll be refunded the money you risked in the form of bonus bets.
Keep in mind that you must be in a state with legal sports betting to qualify.
Now let’s get into why you might want to use that no-risk bet on Miami this fall.
Three players the Dolphins Should Sign
Oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook have indicated that they expect Miami to compete on the fringes of playoff seeding next season, listing them at +1400 to win the AFC – tied with the Jets and Jaguars, but behind the Chiefs, Bills, Bengals, Chargers, and Ravens – and at +3000 to win Super Bowl LVIII.
But the offseason hasn’t even begun yet.
This Miami team that nearly beat the Bills in the playoffs won’t just be adding Tua back to the mix. It’s likely that the Dolphins will add some impact free agents to boost their chances even higher.
Here are the top three free agents that Miami should add to boost its Super Bowl odds:
Jamel Dean, Cornerback
A pair of starters in Miami’s secondary – safety Eric Rowe and cornerback Nik Needham – are impending free agents and if the Dolphins don’t re-sign both of them, they might want to look into adding a player like Dean to pair with Xavien Howard.
Dean is one of the better defensive backs on the free agent market. Last season he recorded 57 tackles with two interceptions and eight pass deflections. He would immediately give Miami one of the best defensive backfields in the AFC, and he could be relatively affordable with no season with over two interceptions on his resume.
Miles Sanders, Running Back
It doesn’t take an NFL GM to look at the Dolphins’ roster and realize they have a HUGE hole at running back. Both of last year’s go-to ball carriers – Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. – are impending free agents.
The smartest play might be to re-sign one of those two players and draft a backup, but if that doesn’t happen, signing Sanders makes a lot of sense. First off, the Eagles are dealing with salary cap restraints when it comes to retaining their top-end talent, so they could have trouble keeping Sanders.
His production also leaps off the stat sheet. Sanders is coming off the best season of his career, rushing for 1,269 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns. But Sanders isn’t just a one-year wonder. He’s averaged five yards per carry across his four-year NFL career. And there’s no doubt Sanders will come cheaper than a big-name player such as Saquon Barkley.
Geoff Swaim, Tight End
This might be an acquisition that some Dolphins fans didn’t expect to see here, but adding a blocking tight end is ESSENTIAL. We all saw how poorly Mike Gesicki fit in the Dolphins’ offense last season, and now there’s next to no chance that he will return.
With more pressing needs on the roster and receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle set to return, the addition of a blocking tight end like Swaim – who would be pretty cheap – would add depth to a position that needs it while also bolstering the run game.
Even if Miami doesn’t make these additions this offseason, the Dolphins have proved that they’re one of the most dangerous teams in the league (when healthy). Don’t let the oddsmakers get away with doubting the Dolphins.
Sign up with FanDuel today to bet on Miami with no risk.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.