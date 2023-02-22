Miami Dolphins Fangio talks Phillips, Wilkins, and Holland
By Brian Miller
Vic Fangio was introduced on Monday, officially, as the Miami Dolphins new defensive coordinator and he named several players he likes.
Fangio was asked what he did in his year off from football that ended with a two-week stint with the Eagles, he said he felt like a college professor on a sabbatical. He said he used his time watching a lot of NFL tape, he came up with some new “schemes” that he is excited about trying out this year but he also mentioned some of the Dolphins players as well.
Fangio said he didn’t study the Dolphins defense and why would he? There was no true indication that he was going to be with the Dolphins this year but if he did have some idea of that being a possibility, he surely wouldn’t admit it so there is a chance he watched some tape on the Dolphins defense.
Fangio said that he “really” liked Jevon Holland and Jaelan Phillips coming out two years ago in the draft. He said there is some “good young talent” on the roster. He also talked a bit about Christian Wilkins, specifically winning the Bill Campbell Award trophy that he called the “Academic Heisman”. He said he like Wilkins out of the draft as well.
Finally, he also mentioned Bradley Chubb, a player he coached in Denver. Fangio knows that Chubb has a lot of potential but he also said that the LB has dealt with injuries and that the team needs to keep him healthier to get the best out of him.
Fangio is going to inherit a defense that is likely only a player or maybe two away from being dominant. The core of Holland, Phillips, Chubb, Wilkins, and Xavien Howard is impressive but there are really good tier-2 players that include Emmanuel Ogbah, Zach Sieler, and youth at corner like Nik Needham (if he comes back) and Kader Kohou as well.