Renaldo Hill hire was important to Dolphins Vic Fangio
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins announced Vic Fangio as the new DC on Monday but the bigger news, if there was any, was the hiring of Renaldo Hill.
Renaldo Hill will be joining the Miami Dolphins this year as the team’s passing game coordinator and assistant to Fangio. The hire was surprising because Hill was the Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator and will now take what is essentially a demotion.
Miami needed to get permission from the Chargers and their head coach, citing his respect for Fangio who has worked under and developed under and gave his blessing for Hill to lead. Hill didn’t call the defensive plays for the Chargers, head coach Brandon Staley did.
Hill is the first assistant coach hired since Fangio became the DC and he said the hiring was important for him.
“Yeah, it’s important. First and foremost, Renaldo is a good coach,” Fangio started (via the Miami Dolphins interview transcripts).
Fangio said that he is “talented” and has a “bright future” in the NFL. The two of them worked together in Denver for two seasons and he said that Hill knows the system and knows what he wants but overall, Fangio said the fact Hill is a good coach is why he signed him.
The Dolphins have other coaching vacancies. Currently, the Dolphins have six defensive coaches with three of them being assistants.
Sam Madison who last year coached the cornerbacks and served as the passing game specialist will likely have a new title at some point.
The assistant coaching hires are going to be interesting because Fangio has a deep connection over his 15-plus seasons in the NFL and is highly respected.