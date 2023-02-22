Top Miami Dolphins defensive FA options at each position of need
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins hit free agency this March 15th, one position on their roster may get the top FA treatment but who will be that player?
For NFL teams and fans, the NFL league new year start is like Christmas. A flurry of agreements and negotiations will begin on March 12th and on the 15th everything becomes nice and official. Fans will get their first look at the off-season plan for a team and with that, like the sugar plums that dance in their heads, a new hope for the 2023 season.
Miami Dolphins fans are not quite sure what to expect this year. Miami doesn’t have a lot of money to spend on free agency and they have 28 of their own impending free agents to decide upon. Some will be back and some will not.
Still, the Dolphins will have to address their needs in some way and if they plan to stay competitive, they will need to target some of the players at the top of the free agency pool and keep their fingers crossed. While I don’t expect the Dolphins to charge into free agency as they did last year, I wouldn’t be surprised if they spent big on one potential free agent to be.
Here is a look at the Miami Dolphins’ needs and the top players that could be available at each of those positions.