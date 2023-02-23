Caleb Williams prefers to be drafted by the Miami Dolphins
If Quarterbacks got to choose where they go in the NFL, we now know where Caleb Williams would want to go. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner recently announced to the media that he would prefer to go to the Miami Dolphins in the 2024 Draft.
Williams has at least one full season left at USC for 2023, but he would be eligible to go into the 2024 NFL Draft if he wants to. It is going to be an interesting decision for the Heisman winner who has a possibility of entering the NFL sooner than expected.
Williams was interviewed over Super Bowl Weekend and he even said himself that he is unsure what he is going to do at this point. But after that, he mentioned how he would love to play for the Miami Dolphins.
He made it known that he would love to play with a great offense that has playmakers like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. But he may have forgot one thing. At least for now, Tua Tagovailoa is still the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins.
Playing at a MVP level when healthy, there should be no surprise for why the Dolphins are trying to stick it out with Tagovailoa and giving him a real chance to prove everyone wrong. The biggest question at this point is whether or not he will be available enough for the Dolphins to rely on him.
It is way too soon to think about the future of the Miami Dolphins. But if Tagovailoa continues to have injury problems this season, you can count on Miami doing anything they can to make a change.
With arguably one of the most talented rosters Miami has had in so long, the Dolphins do not want to be waiting forever on a Quarterback. 2023 will give a lot more answers that we may not know right now.