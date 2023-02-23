Hill was not supporting Caleb Williams desire to be a Miami Dolphins QB
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa once again slides into the spotlight because Tyreek Hill liked a comment by USC QB Caleb Williams.
USC quarterback Caleb Williams was asked where he would like to play in the NFL should he declare for the draft in 2024. He said the Miami Dolphins citing the opportunity to play with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and the young coach Mike McDaniel.
At some point after his tweet a couple of days ago, Tyreek Hill “liked” the tweet and Miami Dolphins Twitter tail spun into its usual dysfunctional self.
The loud booming introduction from a boxing fight comes into my mind…”In this corner, weighing in at…” Yes, nothing divides this fanbase more than Tua Tagovailoa.
Tua has always been at the pointy end of the media’s vitriol and the fans have taken up on two sides of that fence if you are straddling the fence you are a target of both sides…the only thing they can agree upon.
Williams was asked the question by People Magazine and since he named Tyreek Hill, why wouldn’t Hill like the comment that is basically a compliment to him? He absolutely should.
But if we dig into this deeper, why would or should Tua Tagovailoa care? Why should the fans? If Williams eventually gets drafted by the Dolphins and his wish comes true, then Tua needs to compete for his job.
At the same time, the Dolphins need to draft another quarterback. Like Tua or not, love him or hate him, he has yet to finish a full season of NFL football since entering the league. For the Dolphins, the smart play is to draft a quarterback in the next year or two as a “just in case” scenario.
If all of this talk bothers Tua then he shouldn’t be playing in the NFL. Tua has endured unfair ridicule and unwarranted attacks by both the media and the fans, and he has endured the speculation of being replaced by Brian Flores for Deshaun Watson. If a rookie QB that can’t even declare for the draft until 2024 is a problem, then there is a bigger problem.
Dolphins fans have become so polarized by the Tagovailoa narrative that no one can see through the thick dense fog of “this doesn’t matter”.
If Tua can’t make it through the 2023 season, then quarterback should be a priority for the Dolphins in 2024 and if he does make it through and plays at the level he was when healthy this year, then the Dolphins do not need another quarterback.
As for Williams, he has a right to say who he wants to play for but he doesn’t have a choice in the matter. This is really a non-issue and has nothing to do with Tyreek Hill supporting his desires or an expression of his own feelings toward his current quarterback. It’s a guy, Hill, appreciating the fact that someone considers him a receiver they would like to throw to.