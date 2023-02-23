Top Miami Dolphins offensive FA targets at positions of need
By Wesley Minke
As we get closer and closer to the start of free agency we have to decide where the Miami Dolphins will spend their money. The assumption is that they will spend a good chunk of it on the defense and have some left to lure a big offensive target as well.
Who might that offensive target be?
I think there are 4 big positional needs on the offense that the Miami Dolphins need to figure out before they can move on and start to feel confident about the unit that they have.
Those 4 positions are Right Tackle, Left Guard, Running Back, and Tight End.
This of course assumes that Mike Gesicki will be departing in free agency leaving the Miami Dolphins with a gaping hole to fix at tight end.
I think the decision that the Miami Dolphins make about the running back problem is the biggest decision that they will make this off-season.
Are they willing to spend the big money to go out and grab a bonafide star at running back? Will they run it back again this year with a similar unit to last year? Will they draft a running back early in the draft?
DISCLAIMER: All of these picks and top targets are assuming that the Miami Dolphins go all in on just this one prospect.