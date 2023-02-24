Jordan Poyer may or may not be trying to get Miami Dolphins attention
By Brian Miller
Jordan Poyer is going to be a free agent and the Miami Dolphins would make some sense. Jordan Poyer also may want to play for Miami.
Tua Tagovailoa turns 25 years old this week and his birthday is Saturday night. Poyer will be attending the party. In his Poyer Podcast, Poyer wished the Dolphins QB a happy birthday and said he would see him at his party.
He also said that he and Tua have been friends for about two years now and that he is looking forward to seeing some old friends down there. Then, he said, “Whoo, it would be crazy to stay in the East, come down to south Florida now”, and he then mentioned putting on his “best suit”.
Poyer mentioned a small connect the dots with Mike McDaniel when McDaniel was an assistant coach with the Browns. Poyer played three and a half seasons with the Browns before leaving for the Bills.
Jordan Poyer is coming off two Pro Bowl births, the only two of his 10-year career in the NFL that started in 2013.
Miami may very well have interest in Poyer who is also friends with Miami safety Jevon Holland and the two also share the same agent.
The Dolphins will need to add depth at the safety position but if Poyer is added, he and Holland will make for a very good duo with Brandon Jones providing situational relief as a backup.
Miami would be able to give Jones more time to heal if needed or they could opt to move on from him but that seems highly unlikely. Clayton Fejedelem and Eric Rowe are both impending free agents.