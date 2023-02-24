Jordan Poyer may or may not be trying to get Miami Dolphins attention

Poyer looking forward to Tua’s birthday weekend.



“Shoutout to my dawg Tua. A lot of Bills fans won’t like that I am friends with Tua.. really good dude.. huge fan of Tua. Dudes a baller. Got alot of respect for him and his craft..”



Poyer also excited to see McDaniel there too. pic.twitter.com/QvU3IeuOF9