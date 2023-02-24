Miami Dolphins Vic Fangio continues to add coaching staff
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins announced Vic Fangio officially last Monday as the team’s new DC and his staff is starting to take shape.
Fangio is bringing in some talented coaches that he has histories with in some way and that bodes well for the Dolphins who previously relied on first-year coordinators to fill their staff. In some cases, they worked but in some cases, they did not.
Last year Mike McDaniel hired Matt Applebaum to run the Dolphins’ offensive line but after a year, Applebaum was replaced. It happens. Sometimes a coach isn’t any more of a fit that a player in a new system.
Fangio has a long NFL resume and his coaching tree extends quite wide. The fact he landed Renaldo Hill, the DC for the Los Angeles Chargers was a prime example of the respect that he has around the league. Chargers HC Brandon Staley allowed Hill to leave for a lesser position with the Dolphins.
On Thursday the Dolphins added Joe Kasper who was a quality control coach for the Eagles. Kasper has a dated history with Mike McDaniel but Fangio spent two weeks with the Eagles during their Super Bowl week so there is a rather small connection to Fangio in that regard. He will run the Dolphins’ safety unit.
Today, the Dolphins are adding an assistant defensive line coach who was coaching at Western Kentucky University. Kenny Baker (no not the actor who played R2D2).
Baker did very well last year building a top defensive unit and now he will get his shot at the NFL under Fangio…not a bad way to break into the league.
Fangio still has a few coaching vacancies left including linebackers coach. Miami has not officially announced their coaching additions but typically do not until all are filled.