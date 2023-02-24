Who will be the Miami Dolphins first big cap casualty?
By Brian Miller
NFL teams are purging rosters but so far the Miami Dolphins have yet to make a move with free agency still a few weeks from starting.
Over the course of the last week, names like Bobby Wagner, Derek Carr, Robert Woods, and Taylor Lewan have all been released, free to sign a new contract at any time. So far, the Dolphins haven’t made any moves.
There is the possibility that Chris Grier could be trying to trade one or two of his veterans before releasing them. Mike Gesicki will not be released because he will be a free agent and the Dolphins will presumably get a compensatory pick in return. So who gets cut? Or who is the first to get cut?
There are options for the Dolphins but all come with big dead money hits.
Bryon Jones could be the first. Whatever kept him off the field last year may not be something that sits well with the team. Jones is a high-priced veteran who many believe played his last down for the Dolphins in 2021.
Jerome Baker is also a player that is often considered a potential cap casualty. There is a belief that he isn’t suited for the Vic Fangio system and that too could make him expendable.
Byron Jones:
- Released pre-June 1 – $14.8 million dead money – $3.5 million savings
- Released post-June 1 – $4.7 million dead money – $13.6 million savings (after June 1st)
Jerome Baker:
- Released pre-June 1 – $8.7 million dead money – $4.05 million savings
- Released post-June 1 – $3.4 million dead money – $9.02 million savings
These are the two players that stand out the most but several others could also be released.
- Cethan Carter – $2.3 million savings
- Cedric Wilson – $7 million dead cap – $1 million savings
- Durham Smythe – $750 thousand dead money – $3.4 million savings
Truth be told, the Dolphins don’t have a lot of roster players that will bring in big savings if released without carrying an equally large or larger amount of dead money.