Dolphins should make a call for Jalen Ramsey but not a long one
By Brian Miller
Jalen Ramsey is being shopped by the L.A. Rams so naturally, every Miami Dolphins fan thinks he is a fit and a target.
The L.A. Chargers released Bobby Wagner earlier in the week and now are shopping Jalen Ramsey around the league because they have to get their salary cap structure better. The Miami Dolphins could use a corner with his talent but it comes with an expensive price that the Dolphins simply can’t afford.
Chris Grier should make the call to the Rams. Ask what they are hoping to get for him. If it is reasonable given the money the Dolphins would have to pay, take a look at the roster and figure out where you can get the money, if not, hang up.
Ramsey is more than just talented. He is a top corner in the league, if not the best in the league. Pairing him with Xavien Howard would be an incredible duo that would accentuate the Vic Fangio defense.
Ramsey has been in the league since 2016 when he was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was traded to the Rams in 2019. In those 8 years he has made the Pro Bowl in every year but his rookie season. He also has three first-team All-Pros in that span as well. Needless to say, Ramsey is very good at playing his position.
If this had been last year or the year before even, the Dolphins may have gone all in. Instead, Miami gave huge contracts to Byron Jones and had to redo Howard’s contract twice. They spent big last year on Terron Armstead and Tyreek Hill. Then made a big move for Bradley Chubb and a new monster contract for him as well.
This year the Dolphins don’t have the cap space to freely spend on luxury and while Ramsey is exceptional and under contract, he will count more than $20 million on the cap each of the next two seasons.
Add to this the fact the Rams will not let him go for nothing, the Dolphins would have to shell out draft capital as well, and cut players or restructure deals to make him fit.
Of course on the hand, the Dolphins would have their third starting Jalen to go with Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Philips.