Miami Dolphins fans take note: NFL 2023 important dates
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins fanbase is eagerly waiting for the start of free agency and now we have firm dates on key NFL dates to remember.
On February 28th, the NFL Scouting Combine will begin in Indianapolis. The annual ramp-up to the start of the NFL draft season will begin and then lead into the free agency period that begins with “legal” tampering on March 13th and officially begins on March 15th.
There are other important dates to know as well.
March 7th
- 4:00 p.m. deadline for NFL teams to use the franchise or transition tags
March 13th to 15th
- From 12:00 p.m. on the 13th legal tampering begins and ends with the start of free agency on the 15th.
March 15th
- League new year officially begins. Trading begins, officially, at 4:00 p.m. eastern time. New team contracts go into effect.
March 26-29
- Annual league meetings will be held in Phoenix, Arizona
April 3rd
- Teams with new head coaches can start off-season workouts
April 17th
- NFL teams that did not hire new head coaches can begin off-season workouts
April 19th
- Final day for teams to interview or get medical checkups on draft prospects at their facility.
April 21st
- Last day for RFAs to sign team tenders
April 26
- Last day for teams to excercise the right of first refusal to RFA’s meaning if another team has made an offer to an RFA, the previous team has until this date to match it. This is also the last day any team can conduct interviews of any kind with draft prospects.
April 27 – 29
Annual NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City.
May 2nd
- Last day to exercise the 5th year option for players taken in the 2020 draft.
May 5th to 8th or May 12 to 15
- Teams can conduct rookie mini camps during one of these two dates.
May 15
- NFL rookie development program begins
May 18-21
- Rookie premier by the NFLPA will be held in L.A.
May 22-24
- Spring league meetings begin