Miami Dolphins did not draft well in 2022, it needs to be better
By Brian Miller
After a stellar draft by Chris Grier in 2021, the 2022 NFL Draft was nothing special even with no first or second-round draft selections.
Miami traded their draft away for Tyreek Hill. That worked out great but the selections that were made by Grier and company were nothing to be overly proud of. They need to do better this year.
Channing Tindall was lost in the playbook last year and now it falls on the teaching of Vic Fangio to get his NFL career started. Erik Ezukanma was an afterthought all season long and barely dented the playing field late in the season. He too apparently lost in the playbook.
Tindall was a 3rd round pick and Ezukanma was taken in round four. Miami didn’t pick again until round 7. Cameron Goode wasn’t an impact but Skylar Thompson was.
Of course, Thompson should have sat the entire season but the football Gods had other plans and Thompson became a key part of the offense all season and led the team into the playoffs.
This year, Miami has a 2nd, two 3rds, and then do not pick again until rounds six and seven. They have to do better and get players that are capable of stepping on the field and making impacts as rookies.
The Dolphins did great the year before with the three “J’s”, Waddle, Phillips, and Holland.
Although they did well with their first three, Miami fell flat afterward. Liam Eichenberg, Hunter Long, Larnel Coleman, and Gerrid Doaks have had minimal impacts on the roster and Eichenberg is a player that Miami is relying upon.
This year, Grier has to be smart with how he uses his draft selections because the roster needs an influx of players that will make up the roster on a rookie contract for the next four years.