Carson Wentz could be an option for a Miami Dolphins QB role
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are in need of a veteran quarterback and Carson Wentz just became available. Should they pursue him? They should at least look.
Wentz led the Eagles to a Super Bowl season but injuries led Nick Foles to take over and win the whole thing. Wentz was later traded to the Indianapolis Colts where he managed to play decently but couldn’t impress a Colts team who opted for another direction.
A season later, Wentz was traded again. This time to the Commanders and now, the Commanders have released him.
So why should the Dolphins think about adding Wentz? For starters, Wentz is no longer a starting-caliber quarterback but he is good enough to be a quality backup for a team that could use a starter.
Wentz isn’t going to lead a team to the Super Bowl but he can be good enough to keep a team from losing several games and in this case, should Tua Tagovailoa miss a game or two, Wentz should be able to step in and keep it rolling.
With the Colts, Wentz started all 17 games and throw 27 touchdowns against 7 interceptions but the Colts were a mess and they couldn’t get into the playoffs Jim Irsay went in a different direction. In Washington, Wentz started seven games and mopped up another. He threw 11 TDs against 9 interceptions.
No, his stats are not pretty but we also have to remember that the Redskins were not very well last year with or without Wentz at QB. In Miami, you could argue that the talented offense would be good enough to overcome the shortcomings that Wentz has at this time.
Truth be told, the Dolphins don’t have a lot of options to fill the backup role. Most of the quarterbacks are either young and inexperienced or veterans who still want to start. For Wentz, the option to start is not likely going to be on the table but in Miami, he could seen playing time.