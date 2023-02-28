The last remaining Miami Dolphins draft picks of the last 12 years
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins drafts have not been great but they have produced some top players for the team and the best was clearly 2021.
Looking back over the last twelve years of Dolphins drafts I noticed that there are not that many players left playing in the NFL, let alone for the Dolphins.
We can dismiss the drafts from 2020 until last year. All four selections from 2022 are still on the roster, and all but Gerrid Doaks from a seven-selection class in 2021 are still with the team.
2020 will turnover next season when several players will join Jason Strowbridge, Curtis Weaver, Malcolm Perry, and Solomon Kindley as former Miami Dolphins and possibly former NFL players.
That isn’t good for a team that entered the 2020 draft with three first-round picks and 11 total picks.
The same can be said for the 2019 draft as well. While Christian Wilkins is still with the team, Michael Dieter could be gone and Andrew Van Ginkel is also an impending free agent. Add Myles Gaskin and then Isaiah Prince and Chandler Cox who are both gone and the 2019 draft could be just Wilkins.
With the retirement of Chad Henne from the Chiefs this year, the longest-tenured Miami Dolphins draft pick that remains in the NFL is Ryan Tannehill who is likely on the move from the Titans. No player remains from the 2013 draft and in fact, no player from that class remains in the NFL at all.
2014’s draft still has Billy Turner, Jarvis Landry, and Ja’Wuan James hanging on but James who has battled injuries to his knee may not be around next season and Landry is no longer the same receiver he once was.
Moving on to 2015, DeVante Parker is in New England and Jordan Phillip is with the Bills. Interestingly enough, Bobby McCain who was taken in the 5th round was released by the Commanders on Monday. Could he rejoin the Dolphins? That would be interesting.
From the 2016 class, only Xavien Howard remains with Miami while Laremy Tunsil, Jakeem Grant, and Kenyan Drake are still playing in the league.
2017 has Charles Harris, Raekwon McMillan, Davon Godchaux, and Vincent Taylor still in the league but Taylor did not play last season.
Finally, the 2018 draft will see some of the Dolphins players moving on. Mike Gesicki and Jerome Baker both could be out leaving only Jason Sanders and Durham Smythe on the team. Cornell Armstrong and Minkah Fitzpatrick are both still playing.