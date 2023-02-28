Miami Dolphins need to go get Marcus Mariota to be the backup
By Brian Miller
Marcus Mariota has been released and if the Miami Dolphins truly want a veteran backup to ride behind Tua Tagovailoa, Mariota should be their guy.
Mariota hasn’t been overly consistent the last few years but he isn’t really considered a starting QB anymore. He could easily become the Dolphins’ defacto backup for the next couple of years while Skylar Thompson continues to develop.
Many believe that Thompson has earned the right to be the number two QB in Miami but I don’t see it yet. He stepped in, played well enough to win, and showed a lot of poise but he wasn’t perfect. Far from it. He needs more time because there is something there.
Mariota, a Hawaii native, has long been a role model for Tua Tagovailoa who has looked up to his fellow islander since he was in high school. Mariota, drafted in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft has bounced around the league with five years in Tennessee, the team that drafted him, two years with the Raiders, and last season with the Falcons.
Now, he will be looking to join his fourth team in four seasons and the chances of him landing a starting job are almost none.
Last week we talked about Carson Wentz being a good option but Mariota trumps that. He has a similar playing style to Tua and that would give the Dolphins a seamless transition should Tua miss time during a game or for a week or two.
It is hard to believe that Mariota would be able to lead the Dolphins to a post season birth if he had to but it isn’t unrealistic either. It would be the worst case scenario but having him on the roster could do wonders for Tua’s mental state as well. A comfort from home and viable backup option that the Dolphins need.