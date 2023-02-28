Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa didn’t need yards after catch in 2022
By Brian Miller
A new graphic shows how each NFL quarterback measured up in terms of yards after the catch and Tua Tagovailoa was ranked last…or is it first?
YAC yards are those yards that a receiver gets after a catch, I know you know that but in case you were 100% sure. Last year Tua was the best QB in terms of needing those extra yards. So what does that mean? It means he was proficient on his own or it could mean his receivers didn’t help that much.
I’m kidding about that last line.
Criticized for his weak arm strength and inability to get the ball downfield, Tua has no problems hitting his top receivers for long balls and long touchdowns. At one point he led the entire NFL in passing including leading deep throw completions. And they say he can’t throw!
Tua is one of those players that fans just can’t seem to agree upon. In our comments, you will probably find a mix of pro-Tua, anti-Tua, and of course, the always present Anti-Miller comments (that’s me if you are wondering).
Looking at the graphic it is hard to tell who is who without using a magnifying glass although it could and likely is just my eyes, however, you can clearly see that all the way on the right it is Tua Tagovailoa with 36%. All the way on the left appears to be either a Commanders QB or a 49ers QB…damn my eyes all to hell! Ok, the first one is the 49ers.
In 2nd is Patrick Mahomes. What does this say? Well, it shows that Mahomes got a lot of his yardage after a receiver got the ball in their hands and Tua did not but imagine if the numbers change next season for Tua and he gets those added YAC yards?
Tua had a very good season sans the concussions so this coming season should be something to build upon and the fact he will be in the same system for the first time in his entire pro and college career could be special.