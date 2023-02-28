Mike McDaniel says door isn’t closed on Mike Gesicki to return
By Brian Miller
Mike McDaniel is speaking with the media today at the NFL Combine and was asked about Mike Gesicki. The coach said the door is not closed.
Could Mike Gesicki return to the Miami Dolphins? If you believe what Mike McDaniel says then it is a possibility but we also have to know that McDaniel isn’t going to say, “Yeah he is gone”.
Gesicki will hit the market in 15 days and should receive an offer before the tampering period is over. The Dolphins may take a quick look to see if they would want to match but there is really no reason for them to do so.
The Dolphins hardly used Gesicki last season so McDaniel can say whatever he wants but bringing him back to the team would be a financial mistake unless McDaniel suddenly has a plan in place to use him.
Gesicki would almost certainly come back, he has said he likes playing for the Dolphins and that should be taken as an honest statement.
Still, Gesicki’s future is elsewhere. The Dolphins don’t have the cap space to spend on a free-agent tight end and Gesicki’s usage doesn’t make it ideal either.
Personally, I would love to have him back in Miami but I don’t want to see him sitting on the bench. In my opinion, he deserves better after giving everything to the team without a single complaint.
McDaniel also was asked about Jordan Poyer joining the Dolphins in free agency. His reply was simply, “I’m not in the business of tampering. We need all the draft picks we can get.”
Good stuff!