Miami Dolphins rank very high on NFLPA 2022 team report
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins showed last year that they are one of the top teams in the NFL when it comes to their franchise and their operations.
The NFLPA’s annual review of the NFL teams came out today and the Dolphins are one of the best. The “report card” was broken down into Treatment of Families, Nutrition, Weight Room, Strength Staff, Training Room, Training Staff, Team Travel, and Locker Room.
Miami scored A+ across in most categories
- Treatment of Families – C+ – Tied for 18th
- Nutrition – A – Tied for 1st
- Weight Room – A+ – Tied for 1st
- Strength Coaches – A+ – Tied for 1st
- Training Room – A+ – Tied for 1st
- Training Staff – A+ Tied for 1sts
- Locker Room – A+ – Tied for 1st
- Team Travel – A – Tied for 4th
The results were good enough to give the Dolphins the 2nd best ranking in the entire NFL behind only the Dallas Cowboys who had one “B” and no “Cs”.
Ross is ranked 8th after 97% of the Dolphins players polled said they believe he would spend as needed to improve areas.
The C+ came as a result of players saying they wished their was a familty post game area and for the families to have more access. If I were a betting man, I would believe that this will be an area improved next season.
Players believe that the Dolphins give them limited number of passes to postgame areas and that larger families feel that is “restrictive”.
The worst graded team in the NFL is not surprising. The Washington Commanders ranked 32nd with three “F” grades and on two grades above a D.
Miami’s AFC East rivals faired as follows:
- New York Jets – 19th – The Jets had no “As” and three “Bs” out of the 8 categories.
- New England Patriots – 24th – The Patriots had 2 Bs and an A, 3 Cs and a D.
- Buffalo Bills – 9th – 5-As, 1-B, 1-C, and a D.
For the most part, this matters to the team but it could be something that prospective free agents weigh, especially those with families or looking for certain criteria in what they expect.
The Dolphins ranking high shouldn’t be surprising as Stephen Ross has made every attempt to make players surroundings top-notch.