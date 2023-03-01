Tua Tagovailoa long term deal? Grier not worried about injuries
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have not opted to use the 5th-year option on Tua Tagovailoa and that might be because they want an extension instead.
Miami does not have to use the 5th year option until May 1st so that makes sense in terms of waiting. Why do they need to do anything right now unless they are planning out the future or maybe getting ready to extend their quarterback?
Chris Grier spoke with the media today and was asked whether or not he had concerns about Tua’s injury history.
That is the first time that anyone from the Dolphins has mentioned an extension or long-term deal. Is this smart for the Dolphins to consider this now or is Grier just simply being a general manager and not really talking about anything specific?
Personally, I would believe that Grier is talking in a more hypothetical way because he has never been one to state something that they are “planning to do”. He keeps things pretty closely under wraps.
Extending Tua now makes no sense unless the Dolphins have specific language in the contract that allows them outs should Tua’s career end due to concussions or something else. That would not likely be something that Tua would sign.
The best move right now would be to get Tua tied into the 5th-year option which would cost Miami about $24 million in 2024. That is a doable number and if he doesn’t make it through the season, the Dolphins have an out after 2023 only costing them that $24 mill.
Extending Tua before the 2023 season is finished would not be a smart move for any franchise and like him or not, there are still questions that need to be answered.
UPDATE: Grier also added: “We’ll be in touch with Tua’s representatives, and Mike and I and Brandon [Shore] will sit, and Steve [Ross] will make a push for things, and we’ll talk and see where they stand.”