Bold Predictions for Dolphins in NFL Draft (Dolphins Shore Up Backfield and Secondary)
By jsummers
The Dolphins don’t have a first-round draft pick but can still make a splash in a talent-rich draft. With only five total picks, they’ll need to get creative to add talent to the roster.
I’ve got a couple of bold predictions for Miami in the NFL Draft, though let’s first get your bankroll stocked for the month with Caesars Sportsbook’s amazing promo: bet insurance of up to $1,250!
That’s right, your first wager of up to $1,250 is insured and will be refunded in bonus bets if you lose. I’ll explain how before jumping into my draft predictions.
Caesars Promo Code
If you sign up for Caesars with our promo code FSNFLFULL and deposit at least $10, your first bet of up to $1,250 will be fully covered. It’ll be refunded in bet credits if you lose, guaranteed!
All you have to do is sign up for Caesars with this link, use the promo code FSNFLFULL, and deposit $10 or more. That’s it!
Following your deposit, your first wager of up to $1,250 will be insured and refunded in bonus bets if you lose.
You can bet on anything you want, from a Dolphins’ future to an NFL Draft prop to a wild parlay. No matter what, Caesars has your back.
Sign up for Caesars now to secure your $1,250 bonus, then check out my draft predictions below.
Bold Predictions for Dolphins in NFL Draft
With +3000 odds to win the Super Bowl, Miami is dangerous, but needs to make some upgrades to the roster. If they address a few areas of need, the Dolphins could easily climb to the upper echelon of AFC teams.
Keeping that in mind, here’s how I see the draft unfolding:
Dolphins Draft a Late-Round Running Back
Miami doesn’t have a running back under contract for next season. That’ll change soon, either via free agency or the draft. There are several talented runners that could be available in the mid-to-late rounds, like TCU’s Kendre Miller or Illinois’s Chase Brown. Sean Tucker out of Syracuse is another guy whose game should translate to the next level.
We’ve seen late-round rookie running backs go on to have great success, like Isiah Pacheco for the Kansas City Chiefs just last season. The Chiefs plucked Pacheco in the seventh round, then he went on to score a critical TD in the Super Bowl.
The Dolphins need to alleviate pressure on Tua Tagovailoa, so I believe they’ll address the running back room in the draft.
Dolphins Draft a Cornerback With Their First Pick
Miami needs a strong No. 2 cornerback alongside Xavien Howard. Noah Igbinoghene hasn’t progressed the way Miami hoped he would when they took him in the first round in 2020, and the secondary is an area of concern in a stacked AFC.
Someone like Emmanuel Forbes out of Mississippi State, Tyrique Stephenson out of Miami, or Eli Ricks out of Alabama would make sense in the second round for the Dolphins.
Pairing a stud rookie corner with Howard would give the Dolphins a massive upgrade in the secondary and make things easier on their defensive front as well.
Dolphins Do Not Draft a Tight End
Mike Gesicki is a free agent and this is one of the most talented tight end classes in years. It would make perfect sense for the Dolphins to target one, but I think they’ll re-sign Gesicki and use their few picks elsewhere.
With holes at running back, offensive and defensive line, linebacker, and in the secondary, I expect Miami to target those positions instead. At the least, I expect the Dolphins to try to bring Gesicki back. If they do, they will not be drafting a tight end in this draft.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.