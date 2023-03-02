Miami Dolphins internally discussing FA quarterback options
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa may very well have a new backup quarterback in his Miami Dolphins locker room but the question is who. The Dolphins are talking about it.
The obvious waves were made this past week when the Commanders cut Carson Wentz and the Falcons dumped Marcus Mariota. Naturally, the Dolphins have a need at backup quarterback and other potential 2nd string QBs are on the market come free agency.
Chris Grier was asked about this on Wednesday.
"“Yeah, we’ve had some preliminary talks, Mike (McDaniel and I, just about the guy to come in and to be the right guy to fit for this offense and what we’re doing. So yeah, every player is on the table. We’ll talk about every one of them. We’ve talked about a couple of them already. – Chris Grier"
Grier says that he feels people, QBs, want to come in and play for Mike McDaniel in this offense.
I wouldn’t expect the Dolphins to do a multi-year deal with any free agent quarterback. The Dolphins were impressed with what they saw in Skylar Thompson but it seems they may realize that he still needs some work and having him learn from the third seat may not be a bad thing.
Miami will go into the 2022 season with Tua Tagovailoa unquestionably the starter and there has been talk about an ealy extension for the young QB.
Quarterback is only one of several needs the Dolphins have entering the league new year and it likely won’t be something they prioritize when the league new year starts on March 15th. If I were a betting man, I would say a backup QB is signed sometime after the first week of free agency. My betting has a horrible track record so bet the opposite!