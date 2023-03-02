Miami Dolphins want Christian Wilkins back on a long term deal
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have Christian Wilkins locked up for the 2023 season but beyond that, he will be a free agent in 2024. They want him back.
Miami has options with Wilkins. If they can’t get a deal done this year, which would make a lot more sense, they can use the franchise tag on him next year if they have to. Wilkins would like to stay in Miami and the Dolphins coaches and executives are impressed with his work ethic. Now it’s a matter of numbers.
Speaking with the media on Wednesday, Chris Grier was asked about his top defensive tackle.
"You guys have heard me talk about how he works around the building. He’s in every day. He’s still in the offseason. I’ve seen him around more than anyone. He loves the game. He loves our organization. We love him. We’d like to have him here for a long time. But in terms of conversations with agents, we don’t really talk publicly about it, but we would like to have him here a long time.” – Chris Grier"
Grier talked about his work ethic but there is a lot more to love about Wilkins. He is a leader on the field and respected by his teammates. He is the biggest team cheerleader that doesn’t wear a cheerleader outfit.
Wilkins, though, has to be careful himself. He is going to get a massive paycheck after he gets out of his rookie deal and if he were to hit free agency a year from now, he would have a decent amount of suitors.
While Miami isn’t talking publicly about negotiations, we have to assume that there is an open dialogue. What those initial numbers might be isn’t known of course, but Wilkins’ camp could be tryting to gauge what the free agent deals for others at his position might be.
For Wilkins it would be smarter to wait a little while longer and see what the market is like, for the Dolphins, getting a deal done sooner rather than later is their best course of action.
Miami can reduce the $10 milion cap hit for Wilkins with a new contract but with the NFL Combine going on, we are not likely to hear anything about an extension until after the Combine is over and closer to free agency.
The good news is Miami wants to keep Wilkins in the building for a long time.