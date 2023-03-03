5 teams the Miami Dolphins could trade Tua Tagovailoa to
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not trading Tua Tagovailoa but there are rumors that they could be looking for another QB. So hypothetically, who would he go to?
Rumors from a trade for Aaron Rodgers to a blockbuster deal with the Ravens have Miami Dolphins fans once again wondering what might happen with their young 4th-year quarterback. Is Tua potentially a player that could be moved if Miami makes a move for another QB?
It’s hard to imagine after everything Tua dealt with under the Brian Flores watch, and then the public support from Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier as late as this past week, that the Dolphins would be turning around and doing this all over again.
A question many fans want to know is what would Tua get Miami if they were to trade him to another NFL team and what team might have interest in bringing him on board?
Most believe that Tua would command at least a late first-round draft pick. Something outside of pick 20. Others think that given his medical history that his stock is more in line with two 2nd round picks or maybe 2-2s and a 3rd.
There are concerns and while the team that lands him could easily pick up his 5th-year option, the Dolphins best course of action would be to pick up the option and let the 2023 season play out…unless they don’t see a long future with Tua. If that is the case then Chris Grier blatantly lied to the media this past week when he said the team is interested in extending him.
Here are five destinations that Tua Tagovailoa could be traded to should the Dolphins decide to go in that unfathomable direction.