Day 1 NFL Draft Combine Standouts at Linebacker
By Wesley Minke
As Day 1 of the NFL Draft Scouting Combine took place in Indianapolis, we were left with some heavy takeaways from what we saw within the first group of guys.
Day 1 was the Defensive Lineman and Linebackers, which coincidentally is probably the most important day for Miami Dolphins fans to be watching out for.
The biggest standout along the defensive lineman portion of Day 1’s action was Nolan Smith who might have performed his way into the first round of the NFL Draft by the way he tested.
There were a few guys who looked quite impressive, but no one physically got close to the numbers that Smith had.
He didn’t fully test everything because he is still recovering from a torn pectoral muscle that he suffered at Georgia, but he looked great in the portions that he did compete in.
He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash, had a vertical of 41.5 inches, and a broad jump of 10 feet 8 inches.
He showed why he is a physical freak and will be a great addition to whatever team is willing to pull the trigger on him in the 1st round.
However, that is not why the Miami Dolphins were there. They were looking at the linebackers that potentially could fall their way on Day 2 of the draft where they will pick 52.
Let’s look at who impressed on Day 1 of the NFL Draft Combine from the linebacker’s side.