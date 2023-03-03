First legit report of Miami Dolphins exploring other QB options
By Brian Miller
Will Tua Tagovailoa be a Miami Dolphins next season? It should be a 100% yes answer but now maybe we shouldn’t be too sure.
Over the past couple of days, there have been a lot of rumors and speculation around the Miami Dolphins fan circles that the Dolphins are looking to explore trades and other options but now CBS Sports Josina Anderson is reporting that league sources have told her that the Dolphins are keeping their options open.
Anderson says that according to those she has talked with, the Dolphins are keeping their options open and that includes the possibility of moving on from the quarterback.
Greg Cote of the Miami Herald alluded to a possibility, maybe it is more of a theory as to why Miami is waiting to give Tua the 5th year option to explore potential trades.
For their part, the Dolphins have to do their due diligence here. They can not assume that Tua is going to remain healthy when he has yet to play an entire season. This may be the last shot they have to make a big quarterback move for a veteran who they believe could take the team to the next level.
Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, and Derek Carr could all be available and the Dolphins could look to the draft for a longer-term solution or at the very least for a suitable challenger to Tagovailoa should he get injured again.
Do I believe that these rumors are true? No. I think the Dolphins are just doing their annual research and making the decisions that will fit their team mold and what they want to accomplish and the quarterback is a part of that evaluation process.