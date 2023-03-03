Miami Dolphins fans shouldn’t get upset over Rodgers and Jackson talk
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have a quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa and unless Chris Grier knows something about his future we don’t, he is the QB of the future.
The fact Miami has made it clear about their intentions with Tua, that hasn’t stopped the continuous talk of the Dolphins trading for a top veteran quarterback including Aaron Rodgers.
On Thursday, rumors and speculation began to circulate that Miami might actually have an interest in making a deal for the long-time veteran. The thing is this, earlier in the day, some were speculating that it is Lamar Jackson that Miami is considering making a move for.
This morning, some are posting that rumors are out there that Rodgers wants to play for the Dolphins and they are citing unnamed players that Rodgers has played with.
Should the Dolphins explore these options if in fact, they are real?
It might be but it would have to be done in a way that doesn’t upset the balance that Miami has tried to gain back after the Deshaun Watson garbage.
Could there be another reason that could give these “rumors” more legitimacy? It’s a what-if scenario if there ever was one but what if the Dolphins don’t believe in Tua’s recovery or what if they believe that Tua will in fact retire should he suffer multiple concussions again?
For starters, that “theory” should debunk any talk of an extension. Greg Cote of the Miami Herald is theorizing that the Dolphins lack of a 5th year option pickup for Tua could be because they are considering making a move.
What I will say is this, not one rumor, not one “speculative report” comes with any concrete source. They all say, “according to a source” but there is no traceable trail back to a top media member, local beat writer, or even an “in-the-know” league insider. Instead, it seems like it is all conjecture and nothing more.
With the free agency season nearly here and the NFL Combine in full swing, rumors will be much louder and they will continue to grow as the draft inches closer in April. I wouldn’t put stock in any of it until it comes from a legitimate outlet and so far, that hasn’t happened yet.