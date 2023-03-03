The Miami Dolphins running back situation is of day 3 importance
Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Salvon Ahmed, and Myles Gaskin rushed for 81.4 percent of the Dolphins rushing yards last year.
They are all free agents this year.
That is almost every running back on the Miami Dolphins’ roster from this past season.
Running back is clearly a need for this Dolphins roster going forward.
With that being said, running back is the most replaceable position in the league. Great offensive lines make average running backs look great, and rarely a running back will make an average offensive line look great. Ultimately though, it’s about the offensive line, not the running back.
Because of this, the Dolphins should not even consider drafting a running back until the fourth round of the draft at the earliest. I would prefer it if they waited until the sixth or seventh round, but maybe a running back they love falls in the draft.
This is a good year to wait to draft a running back. When it comes to draft-eligible running backs all eyes are on Bijan Robinson, and they should be. He is hands down the best running back prospect in this draft.
There are more running backs available though. They are all extremely capable as well. Some of them will even wind up being stars.
Here is the list of running backs that will go in the third round or later: Tank Bigsby, Devon Achane, Kendre Miller, Keaton Mitchell, Roschon Johnson, Zach Evans, Eric Gray, and Kenny McIntosh Those are eight running backs that are more than talented enough to make an immediate impact on the Dolphins.
My point is, there are a lot of running backs available. Those are just the guys that the Dolphins can draft. They can sign running backs in free agency too.
It is much more important for the Dolphins to draft linebackers, corners, and offensive linemen than it is for them to draft a running back.