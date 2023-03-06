Miami Dolphins biggest free agent roster needs of 2023
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have plenty of holes to fill this year in free agency but they have needs that must be addressed first and foremost.
This year the Dolphins will enter the 2023 league new year with $16 million over the cap, needing to cut, restructure, or extend contracts to get to a working cap number. Then they will need to figure out their own impending free agents.
All of this adds up to a busy few weeks for Chris Grier and especially Brandon Shore who handles most of the contract negotiations and salary cap.
Before the Dolphins can jump into the waters of free agency, they will need to identify what their most important needs are and if they haven’t done this already, they might have a problem.
Running back is the biggest need and the easiest position to fill in free agency this year.
The Miami Dolphins need to add running backs. In fact, they need to sign three or four and maybe even draft one. Why? Because the Dolphins don’t have so much as a camp body under contract right now. That’s right, the Dolphins have not re-signed any of their running backs and all of them are impending free agents.
While there will be big names floated around the league either in trades or available players, the Dolphins’ salary cap situation will be prohibitive and that means we are likely to see Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert return as well as Salvon Ahmed and then a fourth added for depth and competition.